NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is hosting a public meeting to hear input on an ongoing I-40 corridor study. The NMDOT plans to share what they have learned through the study, discuss alternatives they are considering, and hear public questions and input.

The NMDOT’s corridor study covers 150 miles of I-40, from the Arizona border to the Atrisco Vista Interchange in Albuquerque. The NMDOT says, “The purpose of the study is to identify corridor needs, develop and evaluate alternatives, and create a long-term improvement plan to address operations and safety for this section of I-40.”

I-40 corridor study | Courtesy of NMDOT

The meeting will take place online on Tuesday, Apr. 25, at 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit i40nmstudy.com. For those unable to attend the meeting, the information and recorded presentation will be posted on the study website afterward.

Following the meeting, the NMDOT will accept comments through May 24. Comments can be given during the meeting, emailed to I40study@parametrix.com, submitted online here, or sent through the mail to 9600 San Mateo Blvd, NE, Albuquerque, NM 97113.

“This study is focused on improving safety along the I-40 corridor. We are excited as some very crucial data has been collected. The study could lead to significant projects along the corridor, and we encourage everyone to participate in the study process,” says Lisa Vega, District 6 Engineer.