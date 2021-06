NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was killed when the cement truck he was driving had a tire blowout. The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Mark Litsey from Tres Piedras was driving on Highway 75 near Penasco when the blowout happened.

The truck veered up an embankment and rolled over. Investigators do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed played a role and Litsey was wearing a seat belt. Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe called the crash “very sad.”