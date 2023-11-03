SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Expect on and off-ramp closures as part of the rehabilitation project on Interstate 25 north of Socorro.
The contractor, Mountain States Constructors, Inc., will have planned on and off-ramp closures for the Escondida exits for overnight paving operations starting on Sunday, November 5, 2023. Monday, November 6, 2023, crews will then close the southbound exit on and off ramps.
Closures will be in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic can utilize the Socorro North exit at milepost 150 or the Lemitar exit at milepost 156.
For updated information, go to the New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.