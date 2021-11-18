New traffic pattern to begin in Lordsburg for road work

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is beginning road work in Lordsburg this weekend. On Friday, crews will start construction on the westbound I-10 bridge.

Traffic will be rerouted to the eastbound lanes of I-10. Then on Monday, demolition on the westbound bridge over Main Street begins. The street will be closed to traffic below the bridge between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. NMDOT says eastbound and westbound on and off-ramps will remain open during demolition and Animas St. will be unaffected and can be used in place of Main St.