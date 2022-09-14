ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new ramp designed to alleviate traffic for people coming out of Balloon Fiesta Park is now open. The $2.5 million project will moved the southbound I-25 on-ramp at Roy Avenue and Tramway Road by 1,100 feet. The city says that moving it a little further south gives parkgoers access to more side streets, making it faster and safer for them when leaving the event.

The new ramp on Pasadena Ave. is an offshoot onto the interstate. It’s expected to help traffic flow more quickly when thousands of people leave the Fiesta at once. The ramp also provides direct access to several businesses in the area.