New NMDOT traffic safety campaign focuses on drunk, distracted driving

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation has launched its spring traffic safety campaigns. The stories are narrated from a child’s perspective who describes adults with bad driving behaviors.

The goal of these campaigns is to curb drunk driving, distracted driving, and lack of seatbelt use. NMDOT says in 2020, there were more than 400 traffic fatalities. Alcohol was a factor in 139 of them, 147 involved distracted driving, and 153 were due to people not using seatbelts.

Officials say that due to COVID restrictions, NMDOT chose to create an animated campaign. Ad agency RK Venture created the spots along with halflife digital. Additional animation and illustration was provided by design studio The Brigade.

