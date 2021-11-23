New NMDOT campaign highlights consequences of drunk driving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are going to be a lot of police officers out this week in an effort to stop DWI. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has launched a new safety campaign called “My Story” that focuses on drunk and distracted driving.

According to the University of New Mexico, there were 2,020 crashes involving alcohol in 2020 which is 5.5% of all crashes in the state. NMDOT reports that’s a higher percentage of alcohol-involved crashes than any other time in the last 10 years.

“We are trying to drive home the importance of thinking about your actions before they have detrimental consequences,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in a press release. “This holiday season, some New Mexicans will take advantage of opportunities to attend parties and gatherings. It is imperative we make the right choices to buckle-up, limit distractions, and utilize designated drivers as well as ride share programs to help ENDWI.”

The ads air on television, radio, and will also be featured on billboards across the state. Saturation patrols and DWI checkpoints will be frequent from now through January 3, 2022.