LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A portion of New Mexico State Road 4 southeast of Los Alamos was closed on Thursday, August 17, due to a rock slide and “unstable conditions.” The New Mexico Department of Transportation was on the scene along with Los Alamos Police Officers to secure the road.

The road was closed for a portion of Thursday afternoon; as of 4:30 p.m., the road is now back open.