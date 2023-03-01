GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Cold and snowy weather along I-40 in Arizona is causing New Mexico State Police to shut down I-40 westbound traffic in Gallup at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, March 1.) The closure comes as Arizona State Troopers have shutdown I-40 at Winslow, nearly 130 miles west of Gallup.

In New Mexico, the closure means westbound I-40 drivers will have to either seek an alternate route, or more likely make accommodations to stay overnight. NMSP said on Twitter that the closure is likely to last at least through tomorrow morning, Thursday, March 2.

Traffic cameras from Arizona’s Department of Transportation show snow starting to cover I-40 between Kingman and Winslow, Arizona. In a tweet, Arizona DOT said more than 100 miles of I-40 has been closed there.