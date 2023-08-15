CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, August 15, at around 7:30 a.m. a Roswell Independent School District bus crashed near U.S. 285 and Darby Road. The New Mexico State Police say the school bus was carrying around 34 children, and luckily, no one left the scene with major injuries.

According to police, the bus was going east on Darby Road, came to a stop at an intersection, and then turned onto U.S. 285. When the bus turned, it crossed into the path of a pickup truck that was traveling north on U.S. 285.

The 56-year-old female driver of the pickup truck and a four-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police report that one child from the school bus was transported to the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries, and no others were majorly injured.

The bus driver has been issued a citation. The New Mexico State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.