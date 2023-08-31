GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – On August 25, New Mexico State Police worked alongside the Arizona Department of Public Safety and conducted a successful traffic operation. The two departments monitored a stretch of I-40 between Gallup, New Mexico, and Holbrook, Arizona, in an attempt to prevent potentially dangerous crashes.

The operation lasted ten hours, 59 traffic citations were issued by NMSP, and no vehicle crashes occurred. NMSP says they will continue to conduct similar traffic operations throughout numerous roads in New Mexico.