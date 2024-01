CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have closed portions of U.S. 64/87 as well as U.S. 56. The closures are due to high winds, the state’s transportation department says.

U.S. 64/87 is closed from milepost 350 (near Raton) to milepost 430 (near Clayton). U.S. 56 is closed from milepost 0 (near Springer, New Mexico) to milepost 82 (near Clayton).

For the latest closures, you can call 511 or visit www.nmroads.com. Find more weather news at KRQE.com/weather.