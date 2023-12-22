NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Passengers who get a monthly pass to ride the Rail Runner will continue to get a cheaper rate. The New Mexico Rail Runner has decided to turn its 50% off discount into the monthly pass’ permanent price.

The rail line slashed its prices in spring 2022 when gas prices soared coming out of the pandemic. Most rates returned to normal earlier this year, but the Rail Runner kept its monthly pass at 50% off. That change is now permanent, meaning passengers who purchase monthly passes will get the following rates:

One zone at $9.50 per month

Two zones at $17.50 per month

Three zones at $26 per month

Four zones at $42.50 per month

Five zones at $45 per month

All six zones at $50.50 per month

“We think that keeping the monthly pass discounted has given many the opportunity to save some money, as well as attract others who had never commuted by rail to give it a try.” Rio Metro Regional Transit District Executive Director Dewey V. Cave

To purchase Rail Runner passes, click here.