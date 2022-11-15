NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange.

The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 Highway corridor. During the meeting, officials will give a presentation on proposed options for the interchange that NMDOT is looking at. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session that will be open to the public.

The meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m. To register for the meeting visit the NMDOT website.