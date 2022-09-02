QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway.

State and local officials joined friends and family of the late Sen. Carlos Cisneros for a dedication ceremony Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Senator Cisneros died in September 2019 at the age of 71. Born and raised in Questa, Cisneros was well known as a key Democratic figure in the legislature, playing a major role in the state’s annual budget negotiations. He was also a significant player in legislation on tax policy.

Stretching from its southern junction with US 64 in Taos to the New Mexico – Colorado state line, the entirety of the highway now honors Cisneros. Along with a dedication ceremony this week, several signs have been installed along the roadway with highway’s new name.

Cisneros was first appointed to the New Mexico Senate in 1985. He remained state senate district 6’s elected leader through September 2019, when he died of a heart attack.

Democratic Senator Roberto “Bobby” J. Gonzales now holds the district 6 seat. He was a state representative in the area between 1995 and 2019.