NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Traffic is flowing along a southern New Mexico highway after a rock slide. On Friday, large boulders fell near the tunnel on U.S. 82, which connects Alamogordo to Cloudcroft, forcing the road to close for several days.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges
- Albuquerque: Corrales brewery’s second location to transform downtown Albuquerque building
- Education: St. Pius X High School now allowing 8th grade enrollment
- New Mexico: New Mexico Holocaust Museum running low on space
The New Mexico Department of Transportation has removed those rocks and resurfaced it, reopening the road Monday evening.