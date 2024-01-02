GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s department of transportation is looking to improve three bridges providing access to national forest land. The department will have a public meeting on the proposed work Wednesday, January 17.

The meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mimbres Roundup Lodge (91 Acklin Hill Road, in Mimbres, NM). At the meeting, officials will show proposed bridge designs, discuss the construction timeline, and answer questions.

The work planned is in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Forest Service. The planned work aims to address damaged and deteriorated bridges that provide access to the Gila National Forest. More info on the project can be found at this link.