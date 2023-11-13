ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “S-Curve” on I-25 between Avenida Cesar Chavez and Coal Avenue is a notorious stretch of freeway in Albuquerque. For years, officials have been considering reworking the road. Now, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on the idea.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, November 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will be held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center at 1701 4th Street. The department of transportation says the purpose of the meeting is to get public input on whether improvements are needed.

The meeting is the latest in the ongoing process to study the “S-Curve,” and the study is set to end in late 2025. More information about the project can be found at this link.