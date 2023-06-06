NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Secure Your Load Day is June 6, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to secure items when hauling loads. Drivers in New Mexico could face a $300 fine for dropping debris or trash on state roads.

“It’s not only dangerous, it’s against the law to drop trash or debris from your vehicle,” Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said in a release. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, unsecured loads and road debris contributed to almost 730 deaths, close to 17,000 injuries and nearly 90,000 property damage crashes annually from 2016 to 2020.

NMDOT offers tips for securing your load: