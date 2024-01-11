NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm is moving through New Mexico, and it has sparked a travel advisory for the southwest part of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says crews will be monitoring road conditions due to high winds and snow that are expected to continue into Friday, Jan. 12.

The combination of high wind and below-freezing temperatures makes for difficult driving conditions throughout the state. The NMDOT advises drivers to avoid driving into dust storms and to monitor local forecast conditions before leaving. The NMDOT has provided the following tips for driving in windy conditions: