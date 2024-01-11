NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm is moving through New Mexico, and it has sparked a travel advisory for the southwest part of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says crews will be monitoring road conditions due to high winds and snow that are expected to continue into Friday, Jan. 12.
The combination of high wind and below-freezing temperatures makes for difficult driving conditions throughout the state. The NMDOT advises drivers to avoid driving into dust storms and to monitor local forecast conditions before leaving. The NMDOT has provided the following tips for driving in windy conditions:
- Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway – do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
- If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back, and to the side) and begin slowing down.
- Do not stop in the roadway; pull completely out of the travel lanes and as far onto the right shoulder as possible.
- Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from where other vehicles may travel.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.
- Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.