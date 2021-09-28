Neighbors ask for left-turn arrow at west side intersection known for speeders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood association has had enough of speeders and crashes at one problem intersection. The group thinks adding turn signals at Unser and Dellyne could help, but the city said nothing can be done there, for now.

“I’m not able to go east because one, there’s no turn arrows, and the more significant issue is that everyone’s running the red light,” Lisa Chavez with the Santa Fe Village Neighborhood Association stated. “So, in order for me to make that left turn, I would also have to run the red light but after the red-light runners.”

Chavez submitted a request to the city’s 311 app earlier this year to see about getting turn arrows to help prevent crashes. The city confirms it did a traffic study this past May, compiling three years of crash data from January 2017 through December 2019.

There were five reported crashes related to left-hand turns at the intersection. The city says federal guidelines require there be closer to 13 for an intersection to warrant the so-called protected turn arrows.

However, it’s an ongoing problem for people like Chavez. She says she now takes a longer route to get her kids to school in the morning because she wants to avoid the intersection.

“What I’m doing now is I am taking Unser and Montano all the way down to Coors, which is an option. It’s just unfortunate that I can’t exit my own neighborhood,” Chavez added.

The city’s Department of Municipal Development said that based on the study findings, the intersection is operating properly and they are asking drivers to slow down. It says it’s happy to work with neighborhoods in the future as the west side grows.

KRQE News 13 also asked DMD why some intersections have a green turn arrow that turns to a red arrow, and others go back to a solid green. The larger intersections with more vehicles require the red arrow to give traffic more time to get through, like at Lomas and Carlisle.