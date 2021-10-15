National Move Over Day reminds drivers to protect emergency workers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to move over when emergency vehicles with flashing lights approach. The department is celebrating National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 16.

NMDOT states that changing lanes and slowing down allows for some separation between moving vehicles and emergency responders or disabled motorists. In a press release from the department, emergency vehicles are said to include highway patrol, police, sheriffs, fire, medical examiners, ambulances, towing vehicles, transportation, utility, corrections, National Guard, and other vehicles that carry life-saving equipment at crash sites or those involving a hazardous substance.

“Emergency personnel can only do so much to keep themselves safe when they pull over on the side of the road,” stated Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in the press release. “The rest of the responsibility falls on other motorists. Many drivers seem to think moving over is just an optional courtesy. It’s not optional. If possible, move over. It’s the law.”

The Move Over Law is enforced in all 50 states and drivers who don’t comply in New Mexico could face a $117 fine.