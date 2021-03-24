Multiple-vehicle crashes close all westbound I-40 on-ramps in Santa Rosa

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report officers are working on multiple weather-related crashes in the area of I-40 and milepost 240 in Guadalupe County. NMSP says the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is also in that area working multiple crashes.

Westbound I-40 is closed in that area and all I-40 westbound on ramp gates have been shut down in Santa Rosa. NMSP reports that at this time there are no reports of serious injuries with the crashes they are working on.

Officials say the scene is very active and some officers are still responding on snow-packed and icy roads. Currently safe speeds are about 40 mph and officers say it will take time to determine how many cars are involved and the details regarding any possible injuries.

New Mexico Department of Transportation snowplows and salt trucks have been deployed. NMSP urges everyone to stay off the roads and not to travel.

Long delays and road closures are expected. If you must travel, police urge commuters to take food, water, blankets, and warm clothing with you in your vehicle. Semi-trucks are asked to use snow chains when driving on roads that are snow-packed and are covered in ice. Drivers are asked to travel slowly, use a lower gear, and avoid sudden braking.