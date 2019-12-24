Multiple crashes close right 3 lanes on eastbound I-40 east of Coors

Traffic and Roads

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NMDOT camera captures a crash that has closed the three right lanes on I-40 eastbound at the Rio Grande River bridge. (courtesy NMDOT)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is on the scene of multiple crashes on I-40 eastbound just east of Coors on Tuesday morning.

Police report that all lanes are closed except for two lanes at the Rio Grande bridge. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that one of their engines was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. AFR says that as a precaution, the firefighters are going to be evaluated for injuries.

Commuters are encouraged to travel with caution and to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞