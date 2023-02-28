ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The morning commute for many drivers was difficult Tuesday morning after three separate crashes occurred on I-40. Multiple lanes on I-40 near the University exit were closed due to a crash. The three right lanes were closed but have now reopened, according to NMRoads. Another crash also caused a closure on I-40 eastbound at Fourth Street. The right lane was closed but has been reopened. A third crash has also caused a closure on I-40 westbound at Wyoming due to a crash. The left lane is closed at this time.

Traffic back-up on I-40 at 12th St. on Feb. 28, 2023 (Courtesy: NMRoads)

Crash at I-40 at University on Feb. 28, 2023 (Courtesy: NMRoads)

Crash at I-40 westbound at Wyoming on Feb. 28, 2023 (Courtesy: NMRoads)

Heavy delays are expected and drivers should seek alternative routes. At this time, there is no other information about the crashes.