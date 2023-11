ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple crashes are causing heavy delays on I-40 eastbound and I-25 northbound. According to NMRoads a crash caused two lanes to be closed on I-40 eastbound at Rio Grande Blvd. and a separate crash has caused two lanes to be closed at I-25 northbound at the Big I. Heavy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.