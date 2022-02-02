NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police tweeted about a multi-vehicle crash that caused at least one death on Wednesday. The crash currently has both lanes of eastbound I-40 closed just west of Santa Rosa.

Officials say to expect delays and to watch for emergency personnel. This story is developing.

There is a currently a winter storm warning in effect for Guadalupe County that began at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and goes until noon on Thursday. Total snow accumulations are exptected between two and six inches and between five and 10 inches above 7,500 feet in Lincoln county. Difficult travel and reduced tire traction is to be expected.