Multi-vehicle crash kills one at Paseo Del Norte, 2nd Street

Warning: Video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Paseo Del Norte and 2nd Street killed one person Sunday night and injured several others. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and state that the incident involves multiple vehicles and motorcycles.

A video sent in by a viewer shows a motorcycle at the scene caught fire. BCSO reports that multiple vehicles were also reported to be on fire.

Officials say one person has died in the crash and multiple people are in critical condition. Westbound Paseo Del Norte was closed for an extended time as authorities responded to the scene. That area has since reopened.

