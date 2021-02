ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-40 at the University exit. The crash has killed at least one person.

APD will be shutting down I40 Westbound @ Carlisle due to motor vehicle crash — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) February 6, 2021

Westbound traffic is being diverted and closed at Carlisle and the freeway is expected to be closed for the next few hours as officers investigate. Drivers should take an alternate route.