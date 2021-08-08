Motorcyclist in critical condition following Sunday morning crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an early Sunday morning crash involving a truck. Officials say police responded around 2:30 a.m. to the intersection of Paseo del Norte and Coors.

Police say a 2003 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Coors and was making a left turn onto westbound Paseo del Norte on a green left-turn arrow. A motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Coors and failed to stop at a red traffic light at the Paseo intersection. The motorcyclist crashed into the right side of the sedan.

Officials say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the sedan had minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors on the part of the motorcyclist. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.