ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a vehicle/motorcycle crash that occurred on the evening of Thursday, June 8. According to officers, the motorcyclist has been transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Fourth Street at Guadalupe Trail in northwest Albuquerque. Officers shut down the area at the time of the crash.

No further information has been released at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.