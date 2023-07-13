SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police were called to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday, July 12, in San Miguel County. One motorcyclist has died as a result of the crash.

According to the police, the crash occurred around noon on State Road 104 near Trementina. The investigation revealed that 46-year-old Damon Herbert was driving a motorcycle east when he crashed into a truck driving in front of him.

The truck was slowing down to turn left when Herbert tried to pass and sideswiped the truck. Herbert was pronounced to be dead at the scene due to injuries caused by the crash.