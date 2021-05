ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning. BCSO reported that Central Ave. was shut down in both directions at 114th Street around 6 a.m. due to a crash with injuries.

Authorities say a motorcyclist suffered two compound fractures as a result of the incident and was transported to a local hospital. The motorcyclist has since died.

All lanes have since reopened. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.