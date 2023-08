ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that occurred at Osuna Boulevard and Fourth Street. The office released the information at 12:44 p.m. on Friday, August 4.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, all southbound lanes of Fourth Street are closed and all eastbound lanes of Osuna are closed. No further information has been released about the crash. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.