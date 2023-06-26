ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders were called to I-40 near the bride in Albuquerque Monday morning for a crash involving a motorcycle and city bus that was inoperable in a traffic lane.

Story continues below:

Police say they believe the motorcycle crashed first, then hit the back of the bus. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital with a head injury, where they were listed in stable condition. The crash caused multiple lanes to be closed Monday morning, the lanes have since been reopened.