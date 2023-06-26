ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders were called to I-40 near the bride in Albuquerque Monday morning for a crash involving a motorcycle and city bus that was inoperable in a traffic lane.
Police say they believe the motorcycle crashed first, then hit the back of the bus. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital with a head injury, where they were listed in stable condition. The crash caused multiple lanes to be closed Monday morning, the lanes have since been reopened.