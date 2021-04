ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police is investigating a serious crash on I-40 that slowed traffic to a crawl Saturday evening. They say the crash involved a motorcycle on Rio Grande and westbound I-40.

Far 3 left lanes of I40 WB / Rio Grande blocked due to injury vehicle crash @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) April 10, 2021

Police haven’t released names of anyone involved but do say it caused serious injuries. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.