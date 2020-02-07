More work on busy Rio Rancho road to start Monday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – More construction along a busy Rio Rancho thoroughfare will begin soon. Starting on Monday, February 10, work will begin on the third phase of the Southern Boulevard restoration project.

Crews will fix cracks in the road between Unser and Rainbow, add a right turn lane at Southern and Baltic and add ADA compliant ramps. City officials hosted a public meeting on the project at Puesta Del Sol Elementary School on Thursday evening.

The restoration project will cost about $2.1 million.