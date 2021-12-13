Meeting to be held on Idalia Road improvements in Rio Rancho

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is giving residents the chance to weigh in on improvement to a busy stretch of road; Idalia from Northern Boulevard to Iris Road is a narrow two-lane road. In June, the city council approved a contract for design and a corridor study. Part of that design will include widening the road, fixing drainage problems, and making it more accessible for bicyclists.

The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. After a presentation, residents will be allowed to ask questions and comment. For more information or to join the meeting, visit rrnm.gov/4697/Idalia-Road-Corridor-Study.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES