Meeting to be held on Idalia Road improvements in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is giving residents the chance to weigh in on improvement to a busy stretch of road; Idalia from Northern Boulevard to Iris Road is a narrow two-lane road. In June, the city council approved a contract for design and a corridor study. Part of that design will include widening the road, fixing drainage problems, and making it more accessible for bicyclists.
The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. After a presentation, residents will be allowed to ask questions and comment. For more information or to join the meeting, visit rrnm.gov/4697/Idalia-Road-Corridor-Study.