RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-needed repaving job starts Monday on one of Rio Rancho’s busiest roads. The stretch of Southern between Unser and Rainbow will be blocked off with orange barrels.

Crews will be fixing cracks and inch-deep potholes from Unser to 15th, and repaving from 15th to Rainbow. The $2.1 million project is expected to last four months with detours planned. The mayor says that area has been neglected for two decades.