Major milestone reached in Highway 550 construction

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Reconstruction of Highway 550 has reached an important milestone with opening the first-of-its-kind intersection. The first continuous flow intersection is set to open next week at 550 and New Mexico 528.

The intersection allows more opposing traffic to move at the same time without having to stop at a signal. It’s hard to explain and it involves a whole new type of movement for drivers in New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Transportation expects it to take some time for people to get used to but they do expect it to ease congestion.

NMDOT says drivers should still expect some minor construction to continue on 550 when the weather warms up in the spring. The project was originally supposed to be done in the summer but NMDOT says unforeseen circumstances caused delays.