Maintenance work to temporarily shut off traffic signal at Central and Wyoming Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development Traffic Engineering Division announced Wednesday that the traffic signal at the intersection of Central and Wyoming will be turned off for approximately two hours on Thursday, September 10.

According to a news release, a local contractor is doing maintenance on the traffic signal. The intersection will be a four-way stop from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Temporary stop signs will be placed at the intersection to help inform motorists of the temporary change.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection or plan on giving themselves extra time if planning to drive through that intersection.