LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – North Road in Los Alamos is set to temporarily close for water line repairs. The road is closed to through traffic near the road’s intersection with Sycamore Street and 42nd Street.

If you need to drive to the Quemazon area, you’ll need to use Diamond Drive. Los Alamos public utilities officials say repairs are scheduled for Monday, August 28.

Residents between Diamond Drive and North Road will likely have their water shut off at some point for the repairs between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Mountain School is expected to have water throughout the day, officials say.