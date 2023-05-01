LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Rose Street is set to get upgrades, including sidewalk improvements. Now, Los Alamos is inviting residents to learn more and comment at a meeting Thursday, May 4.

From Central Avenue to Peach Street, Rose Street will get new asphalt, some new curbs and sidewalks, and new utility lines. Some of the upgrades will bring more accessibility to individuals with disabilities. The project may also bring a new intersection at the Rose St. – Spruce St. – 22nd St. Junction.

The public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Avenue. You can also stream the meeting on Zoom.

The Los Alamos Transportation Board and Public Works Department will also take emailed comments at lacpw@lacnm.us. Comments must be sent by May 15, 2023.