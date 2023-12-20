LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets Division will be turning off various streetlights so that people can see holiday farolitos better.

The streetlights will be turned off on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and will be restored on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The Traffic and Streets Division requests that all vehicles and trailers be moved to off street parking while the lights are off. If this is not possible, it is recommended that the vehicles and trailers be silhouetted by farolitos. Due to the limited visibility during the viewing, drivers are requested to travel the viewing areas at 15 miles per hour.

The streets that will be affected are as follows:

Barranca Mesa

Barranca Road

Los Pueblos (inc. side streets)

San Juan

Totavi

Navajo Road

North Mesa

Camino Redondo

Camino Medio

Cumbres Patio

White Rock