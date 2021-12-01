Las Cruces celebrates completion of I-25, University interchange overhaul

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – State and community leaders celebrated big improvement to a busy interchange known as the gateway to New Mexico State University. The overhaul at I-25 and University Avenue in Las Cruces has been underway for almost two years and on Wednesday, officials cut the ribbon.

The $34 million project includes features to ease congestion including more lanes on the off-ramps, two roundabouts and direct connections to the Pan Am Center. The project also created trail routes through the area for bicyclists and pedestrians. Officials say it will be a safer, more efficient and welcoming entrance to the city and the university. “It is something we’ve been looking forward to and it is just so beautifully done,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu.

The bridges also feature work by a local artist, Collette Marie, who took her inspiration from the region’s agriculture and wildlife.

