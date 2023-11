LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Lane closures will impact a road near Las Cruces. It’ll start on November 13, 2023.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation, alongside Hasse Contracting Company, is going to repair the crossover ramp on I-10 near milepost 144.

Lane closures will impact the eastbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Depending on weather, the project is expected to take two weeks.