LUNA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico road will be undergoing work, so lane closures may impact travelers.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) stated NM 549 from milepost 18 to 22 is entering a “roadway rehabilitation project” that starts on December 4. NM 549 will experience lane closures on both sides of the road, and a pilot vehicle will be deployed.

Oversized loads will be restricted to 12 feet.

The project will take place between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., primarily on weekdays. There may be weekend work.

“I am excited about this roadway project in one of our smaller communities, it will benefit their roadways, it is a huge economic stimulus, and it provides jobs to our local citizens,” said District Engineer Aaron Chavarria.

NMDOT didn’t give an expected timeframe for the completion of the work. If you’d like to see a map of road closures within the state, click here.