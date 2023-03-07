ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a tweet from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Isleta Boulevard is closed in both the northbound and southbound directions near Rio Bravo Boulevard on Monday afternoon, Mar. 7. The closure is due to a structure fire near Isleta Boulevard and Valley Road in southwest Albuquerque.

Deputies are working to control traffic in the area. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Isleta Boulevard at Valley Road structure fire Mar. 7, 2023 | Nick Burke KRQE News 13

No further information regarding the fire is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.