ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.ย (KRQE) โ€“ State championship week in boys and girls basketball produced the second Class 3A title in three years for the Hot Springs Tigers Friday. The Tigers nipped Sandia Prep 45-43 despite a 21 point performance from Sam Henderson.

Verrels Lukman hit a pair of pressure-packed free throws with only seconds left in the game to win it for the Tigers. Lukman finished the game with 14 points and 3 rebounds. "We just kind of stayed composed," said Lukman. "We still knew that there was a lot of time, 7 seconds left on the clock I think that was enough time for us to get something going under the basket." In the boys, Class 2A championship Rehoboth Christian outlasted Jal 56-50. It's the first championship for Rehoboth since 1977.