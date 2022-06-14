ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene of a crash just west of the Rio Bravo and Isleta intersection. According to a tweet from BCSO the intersection is closed and two lanes westbound on Rio Bravo will also be closed. Delays are expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details are available.
Intersection at Rio Bravo and Isleta closed due to crash
by: Isaac Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter